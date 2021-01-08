Log in
China stocks snap six days of gains on Sino-U.S. tensions

01/08/2021 | 02:40am EST
SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index retreating from a 13-year high, as investors booked profits following a six-session rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.3%, to 5,495.43, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2%, to 3,570.11.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext eased 0.4%, while the STAR50 index slipped 0.2%.

** For the week, CSI300 gained 5.5% and SSEC added 2.8% as investors cheered data and survey pointing to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** Trump administration officials are expected to discuss a proposed expansion of an executive order banning U.S. investment in alleged Chinese military companies at a Thursday afternoon meeting.

** The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan on Jan. 13-15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. mission to the U.N. said on Thursday, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire.

** Leading the decline on Friday, the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 3%. Despite session's losses, the index is still up 8% this year.

** The CSI new energy index, tracking China's high-flying new energy sector, retreated 1.9%. The index has gained 9.6% this year, following a 105% rise in 2020 thanks in part to China's carbon neutrality pledge.

** "There are signs of crowded trade in some hot sectors for now as investors expect more fund inflows via mutual funds," said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.

** Jin also noted the weakness in small-cap stocks since China published new delisting rules.

** Late last year, China's exchanges published new rules for simplifying the delisting process for public companies. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.33% 4860.53 Delayed Quote.6.16%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.76% 4912.38 Delayed Quote.6.13%
Chart CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
Duration : Period :
CHINA-Shanghai Comp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP
POTEN ENVIRONMENT GROUP CO., LTD. 5.12 End-of-day quote.10.11%
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED 5.89 End-of-day quote.10.09%
CECEP WIND-POWER CORPORATION CO.,LTD. 4.04 End-of-day quote.10.08%
SHAANXI BAOGUANG VACUUM ELECTRIC DEVICE CO., LTD. 6.55 End-of-day quote.10.08%
SPIC YUANDA ENVIRONMENTAL-PROTECTION CO.,LTD. 7.66 End-of-day quote.10.06%
SEC ELECTRIC MACHINERY CO., LTD. 11.36 End-of-day quote.-9.98%
SHANGHAI KELAI MECHATRONICS ENGINEERING CO.,LTD 42.22 End-of-day quote.-9.98%
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD. 105.62 End-of-day quote.-10.00%
JIANGSU LOPAL TECH.CO.,LTD. 29.14 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
QINGHAI SPRING MEDICINAL RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 9.16 End-of-day quote.-10.02%
Heatmap :
