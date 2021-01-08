China stocks snap six days of gains on Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China stocks closed slightly
lower on Friday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index retreating from
a 13-year high, as investors booked profits following a
six-session rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.3%, to 5,495.43, while
the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2%, to 3,570.11.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext eased 0.4%,
while the STAR50 index slipped 0.2%.
** For the week, CSI300 gained 5.5% and SSEC added 2.8% as
investors cheered data and survey pointing to a continued
recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
** Trump administration officials are expected to discuss a
proposed expansion of an executive order banning U.S. investment
in alleged Chinese military companies at a Thursday afternoon
meeting.
** The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft,
will visit Taiwan on Jan. 13-15 for meetings with senior
Taiwanese officials, the U.S. mission to the U.N. said on
Thursday, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire.
** Leading the decline on Friday, the CSI300 consumer
staples index dropped 3%. Despite session's losses,
the index is still up 8% this year.
** The CSI new energy index, tracking China's
high-flying new energy sector, retreated 1.9%. The index has
gained 9.6% this year, following a 105% rise in 2020 thanks in
part to China's carbon neutrality pledge.
** "There are signs of crowded trade in some hot sectors for
now as investors expect more fund inflows via mutual funds,"
said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.
** Jin also noted the weakness in small-cap stocks since
China published new delisting rules.
** Late last year, China's exchanges published new rules for
simplifying the delisting process for public companies.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)