Consumer bounce lifts China shares; blue-chips break 5-week losing streak

03/26/2021 | 03:47am EDT
* CSI +2.27%, up 0.62% for the week; SSEC +1.63%

* Consumer firms lead gains as Stock Connect sees strong inflows

* Great Wall Motor up by daily limit on Reuters report of Xiaomi EV plan

SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose on Friday and snapped a five-week losing streak, boosted by beaten-down consumer firms and strong inflows from foreign investors. ** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.27% at 5,037.99 points. It rose 0.62% for the week, its first weekly gain after five straight weeks of losses. ** The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.63% higher at 3,418.33. It rose 0.4% for the week after four straight weeks of losses. ** Consumer staples stocks, which have been heavily sold off in recent weeks, led gains. A sub-index tracking the consumer staples sector rose 2.53%, led by foreign investor favourites Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, up 2.13%, and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, up 3.89%. ** Refinitiv data showed strong inflows through the northbound leg of the Stock Connect as foreign investors bought shares. ** The financial sector sub-index rose 0.91%, the real estate index gained 0.45% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.88%. ** China's central bank on Thursday reiterated its intention to keep liquidity reasonably ample and said monetary policy has to be flexible and precise. Concerns over tightening policy have weighed on investor sentiment in recent weeks. ** The CSI300 remained in correction territory, down more than 15% from a record high touched on Feb. 18. The SSEC has avoided falling into correction territory, but remains down more than 8% from a more than five-and-a-half-year high touched on Feb. 18. ** Great Wall Motor Co's shares rose by the 10% daily limit after Reuters reported that Xiaomi Corp would use Great Wall's factory to make electric vehicles. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.21% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.366%. ** At 0701 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5435 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.33% 5.2037 Delayed Quote.1.16%
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD. -0.90% 1971 End-of-day quote.-1.35%
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. -1.85% 255.98 End-of-day quote.-12.29%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -4.40% 23.9 End-of-day quote.-28.01%
