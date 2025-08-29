If all goes well, August 2025 should be a positive month overall for the equity markets. Very positive in mainland China, very positive in the United States and positive in Europe. Among the few exceptions is the French market, whose fate in August remains uncertain on the morning of the last trading day of the month, due to a probable government crisis in the autumn.

Despite September’s reputation as one of the most challenging months for the stock market, investors are entering it with surprising optimism. The US S&P 500, the world's best-known index, is at its peak after a slight jump of 0.3% last night. None of the calamities predicted a few weeks ago have materialised in the United States. There has been no economic derailment, no hyperinflation, no collapse in trade. But many points of tension remain: customs standoffs with Brazil and India, a game of brinkmanship with China, an institutional crisis with the Fed, the continuing war in Ukraine and a few others. The financial markets are coping with this.

To end August on a high note, Wall Street needs a final set of statistics that are compatible with the ‘Goldilocks’ scenario: neither too hot nor too cold, like the porridge in the popular fairy tale. In this case, we are mainly talking about two sets of data that will be published early this afternoon. PCE inflation and household income/expenditure for July. There are roughly three possible scenarios. Either the data is weaker than expected, which would reinforce the assumption of a rate cut. Or it is higher, which could call this scenario into question, which would not be to the market's liking. The third scenario is that the data is inconclusive, which will open the door to all kinds of speculation. At the dawn of 29 August, traders are assigning an 85% probability to a Fed rate cut at the end of its 16-17 September meeting. This position is shared by Governor Christopher Waller, one of the Trump-friendly candidates for the institution's presidency next year, who spoke in this vein yesterday.

While the rate forecasting machine is running at full speed, the situation on the war front in Ukraine is hardly progressing. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes it is unlikely that a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will take place. This statement caused oil prices to rise. However, black gold is expected to end August with a sharp decline, after suffering heavy sell-offs following the supposed reconciliation between the United States and Russia in Alaska in the middle of the month.

Among the indices that had a successful August, one stands out: the CSI 300, the main index of the Chinese mainland stock markets (Shanghai and Shenzhen). It is often cited alongside the Hang Seng, which is the Hong Kong index and the showcase for Chinese companies best known to international investors. Mainland China is returning to favour in financial circles. The 10% gain in August is no stranger to this, especially as it propels the CSI 300 to its highest level in three and a half years.

Paradoxically, this strength comes at a time when nothing has really been resolved between Beijing and Washington and when China's economic cracks are still wide open in terms of real estate, prices and domestic consumption. As is often the case in finance when markets are red hot, investors fear overheating but are unable to hold back, for fear of missing the boat. This is with the blessing of a few big names, as Goldman Sachs yesterday raised its 12-month target for the CSI 300 from 4,500 to 4,900 points. It was about time, as the Chinese index passed the symbolic 4,500 mark this morning.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, the last session of the month was mixed. In August's final tally, Japan's TOPIX gained 5.4% and Australia's ASX 3.2%, but the Indian and Korean markets fell slightly after coming under fire from US tariffs. Europe is expected to decline in early trading.

On today's agenda: in Japan, unemployment rate, industrial production, retail trade, and retail sales; in France, economic confidence, EU harmonized CPI, PPI, and private sector jobs; in Switzerland, the KOF leading indicator; in Germany, unemployment change, EU harmonized CPI, and CPI; in the United States, core PCE price index, personal income, household consumption, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI, and University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

Gold : US$3,409.45

Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.65

United States 10 years : 4.22%

BITCOIN: US$111,434

Drax Group under investigation by UK financial regulators for past biomass sourcing disclosures.

Camurus AB received UK approval for its drug Oczyesa for acromegaly treatment.

UniCredit increased its stake in Alpha Bank to 26%, expecting EUR 244 million net profit by 2026.

Brunello Cucinelli reported an 8.8% increase in first-half operating profit and forecasts 10% revenue growth for 2026.

Novo Nordisk partnered with Replicate Biosciences for obesity and type 2 diabetes treatments, impacting Denmark's economic forecast.

Aquafil reported positive net income, issued a EUR 50 million bond, and recorded Q2 EBITDA of EUR 21.3 million.

MPS increased its stake in Mediobanca to 27% by acquiring an additional 7.6%.

Pozzi Milano approved the merger with Mascagni Casa Srl to streamline its structure.

GomSpace Group AB advised shareholders to reject a cash offer from its largest shareholder.

BAE Systems secured a $1.74 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for laser-guided weapons.

Diageo PLC plans to shut down its bottling plant in Amherstburg, Ontario by February 2026.

Caterpillar Inc revised its tariff cost estimate to $1.8 billion, impacting Q3 2025 profit margins.

Intel in negotiations with the U.S. government, received $5.7 billion in CHIPS Act grants.

Nike to lay off 1% of corporate staff to refocus business.

