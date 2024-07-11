FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Further price records on the US stock markets pushed Germany's leading index, the Dax, slightly higher on Thursday morning. The previous day, the broad market S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices had soared to further highs. The Dax rose by 0.3 percent to 18,459 points in early trading. Prices had come under heavy pressure on Wednesday, but the leading index has now almost completely recovered these losses.

However, the day's outcome will probably be determined by inflation data from the USA. This will be published in the early afternoon. The recent price gains, particularly in New York and on the tech stock exchange Nasdaq, were not least due to hopes that the US Federal Reserve would soon cut interest rates.

The MDax of mid-cap blue chips rose moderately by 0.1 percent to 25,628 points in the morning. The Eurozone's leading index, the EuroStoxx 50, gained 0.4 percent./bek/jha/