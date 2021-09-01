DAX Ends 0.07% Lower at 15824.29 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 10.80 points or 0.07% today to 15824.29

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 63.02 points or 0.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 0.96% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.93% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 19.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.80% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2105.51 points or 15.35%

