    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 09/01 11:55:00 am
15824.29 PTS   -0.07%
After hours
0.10%
15839.96 PTS
12:36pDAX Ends 0.07% Lower at 15824.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pEuropean Stocks End Largely in Green as Investors Overcome Inflation Concerns
MT
09:17aWall Street Set for Narrow Gains, ADP Payrolls Miss Estimates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.07% Lower at 15824.29 -- Data Talk

09/01/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
The DAX is down 10.80 points or 0.07% today to 15824.29

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 63.02 points or 0.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 0.96% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.96% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.93% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 19.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.80% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2105.51 points or 15.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1235ET

All news about DAX
07:51aEuropean Bourses Rise Midday on Central Bank Inflation and Policy Outlooks
MT
08/31European Stocks Close Lower as Investors Digest Inflation Data
MT
08/31DAX Ends the Month 1.87% Higher at 15835.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/31Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell, Data in Focus
MT
08/31PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG benefits several times from early mandatory conversio..
DJ
08/31STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Edging Lower Midday on Inflation, Central Ba..
MT
08/31PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Executive -2-
DJ
News of the index components DAX
11:22aBMW : Motorrad Concept CE 02.
PU
11:02aSIEMENS : Mobility battery hybrid operated streetcars enter revenue service in C..
AQ
10:43aALLIANZ SE : Release according to -4-
DJ
10:43aALLIANZ SE : Release according to -3-
DJ
10:43aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
10:43aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
10:40aBASF : Closes on Acquisition Of 50% Stake In Dutch Wind Farm
MT
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DAX
DELIVERY HERO SE 128.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.69%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 36.568 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.39%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 197 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.36%
RWE AG 33.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.34%
MERCK KGAA 203.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.92%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 59.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.86%
SIEMENS AG 139.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.03%
BASF SE 64.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.03%
CONTINENTAL AG 112.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.09%
VONOVIA SE 56.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.36%
Heatmap :