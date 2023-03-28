Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-03-28 am EDT
15142.02 PTS   +0.09%
After hours
-0.19%
15113.44 PTS
12:43pEuropean Shares Close Higher as Business Confidence in Italy, Germany Improve
MT
12:33pDAX Ends 0.09% Higher at 15142.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pGerman Shares Edge Up as Export Expectations Brighten
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.09% Higher at 15142.02 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 12:33pm EDT
The DAX is up 14.34 points or 0.09% today to 15142.02


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 184.79 points or 1.24% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.94% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.27% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 26.44% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.27% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.62% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 1218.43 points or 8.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1232ET

12:43pEuropean Shares Close Higher as Business Confidence in Italy, Germany Improve
MT
12:33pDAX Ends 0.09% Higher at 15142.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:22pGerman Shares Edge Up as Export Expectations Brighten
MT
12:04pMib up tepidly; UniCredit sits at the top
AN
12:00pLingering bank fears cap blue-chip gains
AN
08:52aUS Trade in Goods Deficit Widens in February, Stifling US Equity Futures
MT
08:32aINDEX-MONITOR/Stifel: Hochtief could replace ProSiebenSat.1 in the MDax as of May
DP
08:08aFading Bank Rallies Flatten European Bourses Midday
MT
07:08aEurope edges higher as banking stress easing
AN
06:32aGerman Stocks Edge Higher as Market Calm Returns
MT
01:03pNo more diesel and gasoline: EU adopts climate targets for n..
DP
12:33pInfineon Technologies Ag : Resilient business dynamics: Infineon expects stronger results ..
EQ
11:56aSignificantly Higher Night Surcharges for Noisy Aircraft at Leipzig/Halle
DP
11:11aBEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
10:40aAirbus reports share buybacks for week starting 20 March 2023
AQ
10:23aCourt holds out prospect of probation for ex-Audi boss
DP
09:58aAirbus Wins NATO Order for Multi-Role Tanker Transport Aircraft
MT
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 19.413 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.15%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 64.96 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.88%
COMMERZBANK AG 9.346 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
CONTINENTAL AG 65.69 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.44%
BAYER AG 56.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.44%
QIAGEN N.V. 45.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.19%
MERCK KGAA 170.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.49%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 8.897 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.85%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 69.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.14%
VONOVIA SE 15.693 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.80%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS
