DAX Ends 0.09% Higher at 15142.02 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 14.34 points or 0.09% today to 15142.02

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 184.79 points or 1.24% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.94% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.27% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 26.44% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 2.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.27% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.62% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 1218.43 points or 8.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1232ET