DAX Ends 0.09% Lower at 13917.27 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 11.84 points or 0.09% today to 13917.27

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 14.47% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.47% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.46% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 4.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.47% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 8.46% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 1967.59 points or 12.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1339ET