  Homepage
  Indexes
  Germany
  Xetra
  DAX
  News
  Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  03/15 12:55:00 pm
13917.27 PTS   -0.09%
After hours
-0.20%
13889.44 PTS
01:40pDAX Ends 0.09% Lower at 13917.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pEuropean Stocks End Lower Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
MT
09:21aWall Street Set for Gains, Russia-Ukraine Talks in Focus
MT
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.09% Lower at 13917.27 -- Data Talk

03/15/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
The DAX is down 11.84 points or 0.09% today to 13917.27


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 14.47% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.47% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.46% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 4.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.47% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 8.46% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 1967.59 points or 12.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1339ET

All news about DAX
01:40pDAX Ends 0.09% Lower at 13917.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pEuropean Stocks End Lower Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
MT
09:21aWall Street Set for Gains, Russia-Ukraine Talks in Focus
MT
07:38aEuropean Bourses Track Lower On Ukraine Outlook
MT
03/14DAX Ends 2.21% Higher at 13929.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/14European Stocks End Higher as Investors Monitor Russia-Ukraine War
MT
03/14Wall Street Set for Narrow Gains, Russia-Ukraine Talks in Focus
MT
03/14European Bourses Track Higher On Ukraine-Russia Negotiations, Softer Oil
MT
03/11DAX Ends the Week 4.07% Higher at 13628.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/11European Stocks Close Higher Amid Economic Data Influx, Inflation Woes
MT
More news
News of the index components DAX
01:38pGlobal carmakers raided by EU and UK antitrust regulators
RE
01:12pPUMA : Formula One Driver George Russell becomes a PUMA ambassador
PU
12:56pBRENNTAG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
12:39pRWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
12:25pMercedes-Benz Opens First EV Battery Plant In US
MT
12:14pRWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:11pADIDAS : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 61.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 44.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 154.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.00%
E.ON SE 10.752 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.77%
RWE AG 37.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.70%
HELLOFRESH SE 35.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.93%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 56.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.14%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 64.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.24%
DELIVERY HERO SE 38.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.57%
ZALANDO SE 46.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.64%
Heatmap :