DAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15216.19 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 20.85 points or 0.14% today to 15216.19

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 447.99 points or 3.03% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.49% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 2.79% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 27.06% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.79% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 8.15% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 1292.60 points or 9.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

