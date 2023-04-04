DAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15603.47 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 22.55 points or 0.14% today to 15603.47

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.11% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.32% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.29% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.32% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.90% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1679.88 points or 12.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1238ET