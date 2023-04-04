Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
15603.47 PTS   +0.14%
After hours
+0.06%
15612.99 PTS
12:44pEuropean Shares Decline on Oil Stocks Drag
MT
12:42pGerman Trade Growth Pushes DAX Higher at Tuesday's Close
MT
12:39pDAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15603.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15603.47 -- Data Talk

04/04/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 22.55 points or 0.14% today to 15603.47


--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.11% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.32% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.29% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 8.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.32% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.90% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1679.88 points or 12.06%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1238ET

All news about DAX
12:44pEuropean Shares Decline on Oil Stocks Drag
MT
12:42pGerman Trade Growth Pushes DAX Higher at Tuesday's Close
MT
12:39pDAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15603.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pStocks in red; pound trades around USD1.25
AN
12:04pMib veers into the red; ERG and Saipem oils do well
AN
08:47aTraders Await Jobs Data as US Equity Futures Post Narrow Gains
MT
07:47aInflation, Interest Rate Outlooks Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:54aFTSE 100 up; eurozone PPI cools in February
AN
06:34aGerman Stocks Advance as Eurozone’s Producer Price Inflation Slows
MT
06:00aEuropeans in green; Eurozone PPI down.
AN
More news
News of the index components DAX
11:03aVW recalls 143,000 cars in USA due to airbag problems
DP
10:07aSiemens Mobility expands facility in Munich-Allach
AQ
09:58aDaimler Truck : Société Générale European ESG-SRI Conference // Sustainability at Daimler ..
PU
09:58aVonovia : Dr. Daniela Gerd tom Markotten proposed for election to Vonovia's Supervisory Bo..
PU
09:48aBasf : Personnel changes at BASF
PU
09:45aU.S. warns 143,000 VW SUVs owners to keep front passenger seats empty pending fix
RE
09:37aBayer establishes Bioethics Council
AQ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
MERCK KGAA 171.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.34%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 73.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.92%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 178.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.46%
HANNOVER RE 178.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.26%
E.ON SE 11.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.23%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 24.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.92%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 36.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.04%
RWE AG 39.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.323 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.50%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 39.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.57%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer