DAX Ends 0.16% Lower at 13666.32 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 22.43 points or 0.16% today to 13666.32

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 16.01% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 16.01% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.12% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 14.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.01% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.12% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 2218.54 points or 13.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1240ET