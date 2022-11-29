Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-11-29 am EST
14355.45 PTS   -0.19%
After hours
+0.39%
14411.90 PTS
12:46pDAX Ends 0.19% Lower at 14355.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pGerman Inflation Slowdown, Swiss GDP Growth Fail to Impress as European Bourses Close Mostly Lower
MT
12:14pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 up on improved China outlook
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DAX Ends 0.19% Lower at 14355.45 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 27.91 points or 0.19% today to 14355.45


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 185.93 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.87% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.78% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.87% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 1529.41 points or 9.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1245ET

All news about DAX
12:46pDAX Ends 0.19% Lower at 14355.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pGerman Inflation Slowdown, Swiss GDP Growth Fail to Impress as European Bourses Close M..
MT
12:14pCORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 up on improved China outlook
AN
12:00pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 rises on improved China outlook
AN
08:53aEasing Concerns Over China COVID-19 Protests Prompt Quiet Premarket Session for US Equi..
MT
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: China's accelerated vaccine roll-out gives ho..
AN
06:46aChina's Policy Support for Property Market Lifts European Bourses
MT
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks up as protests in China deterred by police
AN
11/28Rates and recession: European shares face rocky start to 2023: Reuters Poll
RE
11/28DAX Ends 1.09% Lower at 14383.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DAX
12:22pPvr : Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11:27aAirbus-Safran JV's Arianespace Signs Satellite Procurement Deal With EU Commission
MT
10:59aAirbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
RE
10:28aCms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:01aBRENNTAG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:00aTranscript : Qiagen N.V. Presents at 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Confe..
CI
07:20aAirbus CEO Says Supply Chain Main Challenge for Company
MT
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
COVESTRO AG 38.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.62%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 138.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.24%
ZALANDO SE 29.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.13%
MUNICH RE 301.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.01%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 26.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.86%
LINDE PLC 331.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.74%
SYMRISE AG 108.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.84%
BRENNTAG SE 60.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.88%
MERCK KGAA 172.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.91%
SARTORIUS AG 354.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.46%