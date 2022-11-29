DAX Ends 0.19% Lower at 14355.45 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 27.91 points or 0.19% today to 14355.45

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 185.93 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.87% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.78% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.87% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 1529.41 points or 9.63%

