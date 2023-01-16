Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-01-16 am EST
15134.04 PTS   +0.31%
After hours
-0.05%
15126.86 PTS
DAX Ends 0.31% Higher at 15134.04 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 12:32pm EST
The DAX is up 47.52 points or 0.31% today to 15134.04


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 359.44 points or 2.43% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 6.99% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 15933.72 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 26.37% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 5.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.57% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 1210.45 points or 8.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1231ET

