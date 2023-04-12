Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
15703.60 PTS   +0.31%
After hours
+0.18%
15732.32 PTS
12:36pDAX Ends 0.31% Higher at 15703.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:12pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as US Inflation Data Surprises; Rate Concerns Linger
MT
12:04pGerman DAX Index Rises Amid Slowing US Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.31% Higher at 15703.60 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 48.43 points or 0.31% today to 15703.60


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 183.43 points or 1.18% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 3.49% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 31.13% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 11.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.62% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 1780.01 points or 12.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1235ET

All news about DAX
12:36pDAX Ends 0.31% Higher at 15703.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:12pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as US Inflation Data Surprises; Rate Concerns Linger
MT
12:04pGerman DAX Index Rises Amid Slowing US Inflation
MT
12:00pEuropeans up after U.S. inflation data
AN
11:56aStocks in the green as US inflation rate cools
AN
09:01aLower-Than-Expected March Inflation Drives Premarket Gains for US Equity Futures
MT
07:41aInflation Outlook Boosts European Bourses Midday
MT
07:37aMerck: New enrollment of MS patients in U.S. halted - share price slumped
DP
07:04aStocks tentatively higher ahead of US inflation
AN
07:01aMerck KGaA shares fall due to FDA halt in evobrutinib trial
DP
More news
News of the index components DAX
12:17pBASF SE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
11:55aLindner regrets rejection of reserve operation of nuclear power plants
DP
11:20aRwe : and Ocean Breeze Energy sign green PPA for Offshore Windfarm BARD Offshore 1
PU
11:20aBASF struggles with 50-day and 100-day line after key data
DP
11:19aLindner: Rejection of reserve operation of nuclear power plants regrettable
DP
11:12aStudy: E-car in Germany costs an average of 48,700 euros
DP
11:02aBASF's 1Q Earnings Beat Analysts' Forecasts
DJ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 29.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.25%
VONOVIA SE 18.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.04%
BMW AG 102.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.62%
MUNICH RE 331.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 67.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.20%
COMMERZBANK AG 9.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.83%
ADIDAS AG 163.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.34%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 40.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.19%
ZALANDO SE 36.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.48%
MERCK KGAA 161.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.04%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer