DAX Ends 0.31% Higher at 15703.60 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 48.43 points or 0.31% today to 15703.60

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 183.43 points or 1.18% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 3.49% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week high

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 31.13% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 11.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.62% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 1780.01 points or 12.78%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

