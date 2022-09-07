DAX Ends 0.35% Higher at 12915.97 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 44.53 points or 0.35% today to 12915.97

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 155.19 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.62% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 20.62% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.15% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 17.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.62% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.15% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2968.89 points or 18.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

