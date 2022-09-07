Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-09-07 am EDT
12915.97 PTS   +0.35%
After hours
+0.01%
12916.84 PTS
DAX Ends 0.35% Higher at 12915.97 -- Data Talk

09/07/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
The DAX is up 44.53 points or 0.35% today to 12915.97


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 155.19 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.62% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 20.62% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.15% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 17.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.62% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.15% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2968.89 points or 18.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1243ET

All news about DAX
12:37pEU Stocks End Lower Wednesday Ahead of ECB Rate Hike Decision
MT
09:28aWall Street Set for Small Losses; Beige Book on Tap
MT
07:44aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Energy, Central Bank Outlooks
MT
09/06European Stocks Edge Up Tuesday; Eurozone Construction PMI Further Falls in August
MT
09/06DAX Ends 0.87% Higher at 12871.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/06Wall Street Set for Gains Ahead of Services PMI Data
MT
09/06European Bourses Track Higher Midday After Monday Slump
MT
09/06European shares find footing after rough start to week
RE
09/06European shares steady after plunge, Credit Suisse up
RE
09/06Siemens Energy Joins DAX Index, Replacing HelloFresh
DJ
News of the index components DAX
12:04pDeutsche Bank mandated to lead Porsche IPO retail offering - spokesperson
RE
09:56aOBB and Siemens Mobility present the interior design of the next-generation Nightjet
AQ
09:35aCONTINENTAL AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:31aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
09:31aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
09:31aBMW : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:31aMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
LINDE PLC 283.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.28%
COVESTRO AG 30.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.89%
BASF SE 42.803 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.79%
BMW AG 73.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
AIRBUS SE 95.97 Real-time Quote.-1.15%
ADIDAS AG 142.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
ALLIANZ SE 166.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.27%
PUMA SE 59.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.83%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 8.198 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.91%
Heatmap :