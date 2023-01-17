DAX Ends 0.35% Higher at 15187.07 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 53.03 points or 0.35% today to 15187.07

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 412.47 points or 2.79% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 6.67% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 15912.33 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 26.82% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.95% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 1263.48 points or 9.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

