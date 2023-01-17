Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-01-17 am EST
15187.07 PTS   +0.35%
After hours
+0.09%
15200.00 PTS
12:54pGerman Stocks Rally Continue as Inflation Slows, Economic Sentiment Turns Positive
MT
12:36pDAX Ends 0.35% Higher at 15187.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEuropean Markets Close Mixed Tuesday as Inflation Woes Take Center Stage at Davos
MT
DAX Ends 0.35% Higher at 15187.07 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
The DAX is up 53.03 points or 0.35% today to 15187.07


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 412.47 points or 2.79% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 6.67% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Off 4.56% from its 52-week high of 15912.33 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 26.82% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.95% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 9.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 1263.48 points or 9.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1235ET

11:56aMilan all green; Mib touches close to 26,000
AN
11:54aFTSE 100's quest for record hits stumbling block
AN
08:58aINDEX-MONITOR/Deutsche Bank: Linde delisting a 'significant day' for the Dax
DP
08:46aInvestors Digest More Big Bank Earnings, Weighing on US Equity Futures
MT
07:14aStocks fall; Ocado hit by disappointing update
AN
06:40aRecession, Earnings Caution Drives European Bourses Lower Midday
MT
06:32aChina Gloom Overtakes Rosy German Economic Data, Dragging DAX Lower Tuesday Midday
MT
News of the index components DAX
12:53pBasf Se : BASF Group releases preliminary figures for full year 2022
EQ
12:46pRWE: One person gets into open pit mine near Lützerath
DP
12:24pCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
12:12pEon boss: Energy crisis not over - households to save more
DP
12:07pContinued protests against lignite at the open pit mine - Greta Thunberg attending
DP
12:05pHealth Rounds: U.S. lags in adoption of improved heart attack test
RE
11:52aSAP to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results
AQ
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
DEUTSCHE POST AG 40 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.13%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 227.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.07%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 66.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.03%
SIEMENS AG 144.69 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.67%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 32.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.67%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 49.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.95%
SARTORIUS AG 410.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.14%
VONOVIA SE 27.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.18%
MERCK KGAA 197.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.44%
ZALANDO SE 42.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.84%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS