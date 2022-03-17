DAX Ends 0.36% Lower at 14388.06 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 52.68 points or 0.36% today to 14388.06

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 1496.80 points or 9.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

