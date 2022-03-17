Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  03/17 12:55:00 pm EDT
14388.06 PTS   -0.36%
After hours
+0.15%
14409.91 PTS
01:37pDAX Ends 0.36% Lower at 14388.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pEuropean Stocks Rise After Bank of England, US Fed Lift Interest Rates
MT
09:26aWall Street Set for Downbeat Open Amid Data Deluge
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.36% Lower at 14388.06 -- Data Talk

03/17/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 52.68 points or 0.36% today to 14388.06


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.58% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.58% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.58% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.13% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 1496.80 points or 9.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1336ET

All news about DAX
01:37pDAX Ends 0.36% Lower at 14388.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:37pEuropean Stocks Rise After Bank of England, US Fed Lift Interest Rates
MT
09:26aWall Street Set for Downbeat Open Amid Data Deluge
MT
07:37aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday on Ukraine-Russia Outlook
MT
03/16DAX Ends 3.76% Higher at 14440.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16European Stocks Close in Positive Territory Amid Hopes for Truce Between Russia, Ukrain..
MT
03/16Nobilis Health Rolls Out COVID-19 Test to Consumers in Canada
MT
03/16Wall Street Set for Gains Ahead of Fed's Rate Decision
MT
03/16European Bourses Track Higher on China, Ukraine Outlooks
MT
03/16Germany's E.ON cuts Russia exposure, signals Nord Stream 1 risk
RE
More news
News of the index components DAX
01:29pAirbus taps Delta in drive to develop hydrogen-powered plane
RE
12:54pT-Mobile partners with BMW on first 5G-connected cars in U.S.
AQ
12:50pVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
12:11pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
12:11pMERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12:10pPORSCHE SE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:10pEON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings DAX
QIAGEN N.V. 48.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.10%
SYMRISE AG 104.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.48%
VONOVIA SE 47.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.95%
BAYER AG 57.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
LINDE PLC 308.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.42%
ZALANDO SE 49.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.96%
MUNICH RE 236.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.01%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 76.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.17%
CONTINENTAL AG 66.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.68%
HELLOFRESH SE 38.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
Heatmap :