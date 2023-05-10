The DAX is down 59.25 points or 0.37% today to 15896.23

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 2.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.41% from its 52-week high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up 32.74% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 14.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.41% from its 2023 closing high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up 12.99% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 1972.64 points or 14.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

