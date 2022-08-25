Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-08-25 am EDT
13271.96 PTS   +0.39%
After hours
-0.02%
13269.16 PTS
12:31pEuropean Bourses Mostly in the Green as Germany GDP, Business Morale Data Surprise
MT
09:10aWall Street Set to Open Higher
MT
07:36aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday on Beijing Stimulus, New York Outlook
MT
DAX Ends 0.39% Higher at 13271.96 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The DAX is up 51.90 points or 0.39% today to 13271.96


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 77.73 points or 0.59% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 18.44% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 18.44% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.44% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.02% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 2612.90 points or 16.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1239ET

Heatmap :