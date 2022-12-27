Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  16:55 27/12/2022 GMT
13995.10 PTS   +0.39%
After hours
-0.06%
13986.95 PTS
05:38pDAX Ends 0.39% Higher at 13995.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:13pEasing COVID-19 Restrictions in China Lift European Bourses on Tuesday
MT
05:00pGermany's DAX Closes Higher as Beijing Set to Reopen Borders
MT
DAX Ends 0.39% Higher at 13995.10 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 05:38pm GMT
The DAX is up 54.17 points or 0.39% today to 13995.10


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 81.03 points or 0.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.99% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.99% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.86% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 12.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.99% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.86% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 1889.76 points or 11.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1237ET

All news about DAX
News of the index components DAX
12:29pSweden's Viaplay Inks Distribution Deal with T-Mobile in Poland
MT
11:00aCms : Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:56aCms : Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:49aSiemens, Siemens Healthineers Provide Aid to Ukraine
MT
08:41aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/26Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
AQ
12/23Cms : Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 17.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.19%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 206.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.28%
COVESTRO AG 36.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.24%
BASF SE 46.748 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.11%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 187.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.04%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 162.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.34%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 50.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.49%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 29.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.54%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.96 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.76%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 28.433 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.90%
