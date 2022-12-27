DAX Ends 0.39% Higher at 13995.10 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 54.17 points or 0.39% today to 13995.10
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 81.03 points or 0.58% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 13.99% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Off 13.99% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 16.86% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 12.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.99% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 16.86% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%
--Year-to-date it is down 1889.76 points or 11.90%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
