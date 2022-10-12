DAX Ends 0.39% Lower at 12172.26 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 47.99 points or 0.39% today to 12172.26.

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 498.22 points or 3.93% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 25.19% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 25.19% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 20.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.19% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 1.64% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 3712.60 points or 23.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

