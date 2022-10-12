Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-12 am EDT
12172.26 PTS   -0.39%
After hours
+0.20%
12196.22 PTS
12:44pEuropean Bourses Fall Wednesday; UK Reports Surprise Economic Contraction
MT
12:33pDAX Ends 0.39% Lower at 12172.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:18aWall Street Set to Open Higher; Producer Prices Rise Higher Than Expected
MT
DAX Ends 0.39% Lower at 12172.26 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
The DAX is down 47.99 points or 0.39% today to 12172.26.


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 498.22 points or 3.93% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 25.19% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 25.19% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.64% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 20.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.19% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 1.64% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 3712.60 points or 23.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1232ET

