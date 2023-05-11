The DAX is down 61.32 points or 0.39% today to 15834.91

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 120.57 points or 0.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.68% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Off 0.79% from its 52-week high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up 32.23% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 15.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.79% from its 2023 closing high of 15961.02 hit Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up 12.55% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 1911.32 points or 13.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

