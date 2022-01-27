DAX Ends 0.42% Higher at 15524.27 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 64.88 points or 0.42% today to 15524.27

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 513.14 points or 3.42% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.59% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 4.59% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.59% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 2022 closing low of 15011.13 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 360.59 points or 2.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

