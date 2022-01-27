Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/27 11:55:00 am
15524.27 PTS   +0.42%
After hours
-0.48%
15449.25 PTS
12:39pEuropean Stocks End Higher Following US Fed's Hawkish Stance
MT
12:38pDAX Ends 0.42% Higher at 15524.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:23aWall Street Set for Gains as US GDP Rises to 6.9% in Q4
MT
DAX Ends 0.42% Higher at 15524.27 -- Data Talk

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
The DAX is up 64.88 points or 0.42% today to 15524.27


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 513.14 points or 3.42% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.59% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 4.59% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.59% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.42% from its 2022 closing low of 15011.13 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 360.59 points or 2.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 1237ET

News of the index components DAX
12:42pDeutsche Bank traders' Libor-rigging convictions are thrown out in New York
RE
12:30pQIAGEN's Commitment to LGBTQ+ and Gender Equality Recognized by Human Rights Campaign a..
BU
12:14pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:52aSwitch to platinum by automakers will weigh on palladium prices
RE
09:43aRWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:29aHEIDELBERGCEMENT : and Enbridge team up to advance full-scale CO2 storage project in Canad..
PU
09:11aTech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
RWE AG 37.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.40%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 11.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.59%
HELLOFRESH SE 55.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.80%
VONOVIA SE 50.68 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.57%
MUNICH RE 279.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.43%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 191 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.62%
BRENNTAG SE 75.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.71%
ZALANDO SE 64.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.41%
DELIVERY HERO SE 65.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.39%
SAP SE 110.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.16%
Heatmap :