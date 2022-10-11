DAX Ends 0.43% Lower at 12220.25 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 52.69 points or 0.43% today to 12220.25

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 450.23 points or 3.55% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 24.90% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 24.90% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.04% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 19.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.90% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 2.04% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 3664.61 points or 23.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

