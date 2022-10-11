Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-11 am EDT
12220.25 PTS   -0.43%
After hours
+0.34%
12261.57 PTS
12:42pEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak as IMF Warns 'Worst is Yet to Come'
MT
12:35pDAX Ends 0.43% Lower at 12220.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:11aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Global Economy Outlooks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.43% Lower at 12220.25 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
The DAX is down 52.69 points or 0.43% today to 12220.25


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 450.23 points or 3.55% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 24.90% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 24.90% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.04% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 19.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.90% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 2.04% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 3664.61 points or 23.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1234ET

All news about DAX
12:42pEuropean Stocks Extend Losing Streak as IMF Warns 'Worst is Yet to Come'
MT
12:35pDAX Ends 0.43% Lower at 12220.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:11aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Global Economy Outlooks
MT
10/10Europe's Choppy Trading Day Ends Lower Monday
MT
10/10DAX Ends Flat at 12272.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10European Bourses Edge Lower Midday After Ukraine Explosions
MT
10/07European Shares Close Lower Friday; German Data Stokes Concerns of 'Inevitable' Recessi..
MT
10/07DAX Ends the Week 1.31% Higher at 12273.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07Wall Street Set to Open Lower as Jobs Report Shows Tight Labor Market
MT
10/07European Bourses Inch Higher Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
News of the index components DAX
12:11pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:02aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
09:42aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:42aAIRBUS : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09:39aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08:56aADIDAS : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:55aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
ZALANDO SE 21.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.89%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 27.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
BAYER AG 48.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.03%
VONOVIA SE 20.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.90%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 161.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.72%
SARTORIUS AG 361.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.54%
SYMRISE AG 96.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.91%
COVESTRO AG 32.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.26%
BASF SE 41.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.72%
BRENNTAG SE 57.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.60%
Heatmap :