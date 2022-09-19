DAX Ends 0.49% Higher at 12803.24 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 61.98 points or 0.49% today to 12803.24

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 21.32% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 21.32% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.32% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.24% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 3081.62 points or 19.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1246ET