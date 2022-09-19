Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-09-19 am EDT
12803.24 PTS   +0.49%
After hours
+0.22%
12831.80 PTS
12:47pDAX Ends 0.49% Higher at 12803.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:51aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
04:40aEuropean shares flat with all eyes on central bank moves
RE
DAX Ends 0.49% Higher at 12803.24 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
The DAX is up 61.98 points or 0.49% today to 12803.24


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 21.32% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 21.32% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.32% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.24% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 3081.62 points or 19.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1246ET

