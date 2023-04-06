DAX Ends 0.50% Higher at 15597.89 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 77.72 points or 0.50% today to 15597.89

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 4.14% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.25% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.36% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.87% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1674.30 points or 12.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1238ET