  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-04-06 am EDT
15597.89 PTS   +0.50%
After hours
+0.35%
15652.68 PTS
12:39pDAX Ends 0.50% Higher at 15597.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pGerman Stocks Rise on Industrial Production High
MT
12:06pBusiness Square in the green before Easter break
AN
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.50% Higher at 15597.89 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
The DAX is up 77.72 points or 0.50% today to 15597.89


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 4.14% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.36% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 30.25% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 10.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.36% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.87% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1674.30 points or 12.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1238ET

All news about DAX
12:39pDAX Ends 0.50% Higher at 15597.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pGerman Stocks Rise on Industrial Production High
MT
12:06pBusiness Square in the green before Easter break
AN
12:04pStocks end shortened week on positive note
AN
09:29aWall Street Set to Open Modestly Lower; Jobless Claims Higher Than Expected
MT
07:42aProperty and Finance Sectors Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
07:02aFTSE 100 higher ahead of US employment data
AN
06:37aGerman Shares Rebound as Industrial Production Growth Beats Expectations
MT
05:56aMib in green; Piaggio bullish on mid-cap
AN
04:02aMib in green above 27,000 points; BPER Bank good
AN
News of the index components DAX
12:40pMajor European carmakers write record profits into the books
AQ
11:36aSIEMENS AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11:35aHENKEL VORZUEGE : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:39aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:28aAirbus to Expand A320 Assembly Capacity in China
DJ
09:27aGerman rail upgrade raises supply chain fears
RE
09:20aT-Mobile acquires majority US subsidiary
AQ
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
VONOVIA SE 17.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.34%
SYMRISE AG 102.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.85%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.53%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 40.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.39%
COMMERZBANK AG 9.799 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.22%
COVESTRO AG 36.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.51%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 41.938 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.53%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 121.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.06%
SIEMENS AG 141.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.50%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 22.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.76%
