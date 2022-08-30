Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-08-30 am EDT
12961.14 PTS   +0.53%
After hours
-0.43%
12905.85 PTS
09:28aWall Street Set for Positive Open After Jackson Hole Slide; Home Price Growth Decelerates in June
MT
07:37aEuropean Bourses Join Global Rebound Rally
MT
02:24aStocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.53% Higher at 12961.14 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 68.15 points or 0.53% today to 12961.14


--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 20.35% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 20.35% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 18.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.35% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 2923.72 points or 18.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1235ET

All news about DAX
09:28aWall Street Set for Positive Open After Jackson Hole Slide; Home Price Growth Decelerat..
MT
07:37aEuropean Bourses Join Global Rebound Rally
MT
02:24aStocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to data
RE
08/29European Bourses Close Lower Monday as EU Undertakes Emergency Energy Intervention
MT
08/29DAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 12892.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29Wall Street Set to Extend Slump Fueled by Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
MT
08/29European Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
08/29Swedish Retail Sales Drop 0.6% MoM in July
MT
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
08/26DAX Ends the Week 4.23% Lower at 12971.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DAX
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA - Special Call
CI
05:52aDeutsche Bank announces tender offer for five series of senior non-preferred bonds
RE
05:47aEON AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:45aRWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:44aDEUTSCHE BANK : announces public tender offer for five series of its senior non-preferred ..
PU
04:56aIndia's Axis Bank eyes 10% stake in Go Digit life insurance business-sources
RE
04:41aFitch Affirms BMW Vehicle Lease Trusts 2021-2 and 2022-1
AQ
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 72.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.40%
PUMA SE 62.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 146.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.42%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 24.808 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.36%
VONOVIA SE 26.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.91%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 168.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.81%
DELIVERY HERO SE 43.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.84%
BRENNTAG SE 65.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.88%
LINDE PLC 284.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.94%
RWE AG 38.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.09%
Heatmap :