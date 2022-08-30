DAX Ends 0.53% Higher at 12961.14 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 68.15 points or 0.53% today to 12961.14

--Largest one day point gain since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 20.35% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 20.35% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 18.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.35% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.52% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 2923.72 points or 18.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1235ET