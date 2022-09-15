DAX Ends 0.55% Lower at 12956.66 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 71.34 points or 0.55% today to 12956.66

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 445.61 points or 3.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Off 20.37% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 20.37% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 17.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.37% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 2928.20 points or 18.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1247ET