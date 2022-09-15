Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-09-15 am EDT
12956.66 PTS   -0.55%
After hours
+0.43%
13012.31 PTS
12:58pEU Bourses Close Lower Thursday While FTSE 100 Edges Up
MT
12:48pDAX Ends 0.55% Lower at 12956.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:14aWall Street Set to Open Mixed as Jobless Report Better Than Expected
MT
DAX Ends 0.55% Lower at 12956.66 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The DAX is down 71.34 points or 0.55% today to 12956.66


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 445.61 points or 3.32% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Off 20.37% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 20.37% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 17.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.37% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.48% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 2928.20 points or 18.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1247ET

Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.236 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.39%
ZALANDO SE 21.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.32%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 25.698 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.01%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 161.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.97%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 25.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.93%
RWE AG 40.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.12%
E.ON SE 8.716 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.35%
BRENNTAG SE 66.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.42%
ADIDAS AG 136.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.83%
PUMA SE 57.39 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.39%
Heatmap :