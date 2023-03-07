Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-03-07 am EST
15559.53 PTS   -0.60%
After hours
+0.11%
15576.36 PTS
12:36pSuspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia
DP
12:36pDAX Ends 0.60% Lower at 15559.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:06pHawkish Fed, Vonovia Raid Push German Bourse Lower
MT
DAX Ends 0.60% Lower at 15559.53 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 12:36pm EST
The DAX is down 94.05 points or 0.60% today to 15559.53


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 4.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.60% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.93% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 21.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.60% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.59% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1635.94 points or 11.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET

News of the index components DAX
12:36pSuspicion of corruption - searches at real estate giant Vonovia
DP
12:07pExclusive-Siemens to invest $220 million in North Carolina rail car factory
RE
12:06pVonovia CEO "shocked" at suspicion of corrupt contract awards
RE
11:50aVonovia Raided in German Corruption Investigation
MT
11:29aSouth Africa needs more wind power now to tackle its energy crisis (By Janek Winand)
AQ
11:02aVONOVIA : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
10:52aBoeing 767 freighter, KC-46 tanker face delivery snags due to fuel tank problem
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
COVESTRO AG 39.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.54%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 32.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.15%
PORSCHE AG 115.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.78%
SIEMENS AG 148.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.42%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 111.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.32%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 11.577 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.62%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 67.44 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.54%
ZALANDO SE 37.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.88%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 36.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.64%
VONOVIA SE 22.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.92%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS