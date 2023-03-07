DAX Ends 0.60% Lower at 15559.53 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 94.05 points or 0.60% today to 15559.53

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 4.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.60% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.93% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 21.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.60% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.59% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1635.94 points or 11.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1235ET