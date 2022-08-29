DAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 12892.99 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 78.48 points or 0.61% today to 12892.99

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 378.97 points or 2.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.76% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 20.76% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.97% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 18.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.76% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.97% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 2991.87 points or 18.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1247ET