    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-08-29 am EDT
12892.99 PTS   -0.61%
After hours
+0.20%
12919.00 PTS
09:24aWall Street Set to Extend Slump Fueled by Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
MT
07:40aEuropean Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
02:12aSwedish Retail Sales Drop 0.6% MoM in July
MT
DAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 12892.99 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The DAX is down 78.48 points or 0.61% today to 12892.99


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 378.97 points or 2.86% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.76% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Off 20.76% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.97% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 18.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.76% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.97% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 2991.87 points or 18.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1247ET

All news about DAX
09:24aWall Street Set to Extend Slump Fueled by Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
MT
07:40aEuropean Bourses Sag Under Hawkish Federal Reserve Messaging
MT
02:12aSwedish Retail Sales Drop 0.6% MoM in July
MT
08/26European Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
08/26DAX Ends the Week 4.23% Lower at 12971.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26Wall Street Set to Open Higher Ahead of Powell's Outlook in Jackson Hole
MT
08/26European Bourses Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Chair Speech
MT
08/26Germany leads European shares lower on sentiment survey, Powell speech
RE
08/25DAX Ends 0.39% Higher at 13271.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/25European Bourses Mostly in the Green as Germany GDP, Business Morale Data Surprise
MT
News of the index components DAX
11:35aAudi enters Formula 1; Development of a power unit for the premier class of motorsport ..
AQ
10:59aEEX markets to remain open as power prices soar - statement
RE
09:48aBAYER AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:26aDeutsche Boerse Appoints Chief Compliance Officer
MT
09:11aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Marc Peter Klein to join Deutsche Börse as Chief Compliance Officer
PU
09:01aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:37aVONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 69.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.74%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 45.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.38%
BASF SE 42.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.14%
COVESTRO AG 30.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.11%
CONTINENTAL AG 58.13 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.10%
SYMRISE AG 105.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.95%
PUMA SE 60.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.33%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 24.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.62%
SARTORIUS AG 418.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.69%
BAYER AG 51.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.59%
