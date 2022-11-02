Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:55 2022-11-02 pm EDT
13256.74 PTS   -0.61%
After hours
+0.32%
13299.21 PTS
01:40pEuropean Stocks Close Lower as Eurozone Manufacturing Data Disappoints
MT
01:37pDAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 13256.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:41aEuropean Bourses Firm Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Policy Statement
MT
DAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 13256.74 -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
The DAX is down 82.00 points or 0.61% today to 13256.74


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak

--Off 18.53% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 18.53% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.70% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.53% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.70% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2628.12 points or 16.54%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1336ET

01:40pEuropean Stocks Close Lower as Eurozone Manufacturing Data Disappoints
MT
01:37pDAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 13256.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:41aEuropean Bourses Firm Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Rate Policy Statement
MT
05:02aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Aston Martin downgrades outlook; warns on costs
AN
11/01DAX Ends 0.64% Higher at 13338.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01European Shares Close Higher Tuesday; Swiss Consumer Confidence Hits All-time Low
MT
11/01European Bourses Higher Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision
MT
11/01LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks kick off new month on a cheerful note
AN
10/31DAX Ends the Month 9.41% Higher at 13253.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31European Shares End Broadly Higher As Eurozone Economy Stays in Expansion Territory in ..
MT
12:55pHeidelbergcement : Heidelberg Materials closes divestment in Southern Spain
PU
12:49pFrench insurer Axa posts a 2% rise in nine-month revenue
RE
12:35pBye-bye Biomass : forest monitoring satellite departs for final testing before launch
PU
11:43aFactbox-Germany fires up extra coal power capacity to plug winter supplies
RE
11:23aAllianz Global Investors targets $1 billion for blended finance debt fund
RE
11:14aLondon-brighton Run : A journey back in time to the early days of the automobile
AQ
10:42aDd : Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Patrick Nicolas E. Rasquinet, buy
EQ
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 28.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.76%
MERCK KGAA 166.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.67%
PUMA SE 46.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 19.492 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.73%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 166.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.68%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 46.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.10%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 46.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.39%
CONTINENTAL AG 51.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.14%
VONOVIA SE 21.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.35%
ZALANDO SE 22.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.58%