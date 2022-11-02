DAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 13256.74 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 82.00 points or 0.61% today to 13256.74

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak

--Off 18.53% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 18.53% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.70% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 16.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.53% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.70% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2628.12 points or 16.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1336ET