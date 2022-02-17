DAX Ends 0.67% Lower at 15267.63 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 102.67 points or 0.67% today to 15267.63
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 145.08 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 6.17% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year
--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 13786.29 hit Friday, Feb 26, 2021
--Rose 9.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.17% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Up 1.71% from its 2022 closing low of 15011.13 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%
--Year-to-date it is down 617.23 points or 3.89%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-17-22 1234ET