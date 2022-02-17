Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 02/17 11:55:00 am
15267.63 PTS   -0.67%
After hours
-0.11%
15251.2 PTS
12:45pEuropean Bourses End Lower Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions
MT
12:35pDAX Ends 0.67% Lower at 15267.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:06aWall Street Set for Downbeat Session on Simmering Ukraine Tensions
MT
DAX Ends 0.67% Lower at 15267.63 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 12:35pm EST
The DAX is down 102.67 points or 0.67% today to 15267.63


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 145.08 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.17% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 13786.29 hit Friday, Feb 26, 2021

--Rose 9.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.17% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 1.71% from its 2022 closing low of 15011.13 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 617.23 points or 3.89%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1234ET

