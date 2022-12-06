Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-12-06 am EST
14343.19 PTS   -0.72%
After hours
-0.33%
14295.62 PTS
12:26pEU Construction Industry Woes, Rate Worries Weigh on European Equities
MT
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Strong US services reading unnerves investors
AN
11:19aGlobal markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer...
MS
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.72% Lower at 14343.19 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 12:54pm EST
The DAX is down 104.42 points or 0.72% today to 14343.19


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 186.20 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 11.85% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 11.85% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.77% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.85% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.77% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1541.67 points or 9.71%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET

Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
RWE AG 42.26 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.49%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 185.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.13%
MUNICH RE 306.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.94%
ZALANDO SE 31.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.73%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 105.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.55%
ADIDAS AG 118.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.72%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 31.173 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.77%
SARTORIUS AG 356.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.18%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 49.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.25%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 29.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.68%