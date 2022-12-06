DAX Ends 0.72% Lower at 14343.19 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 104.42 points or 0.72% today to 14343.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 186.20 points or 1.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 11.85% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 11.85% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.77% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.85% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 19.77% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1541.67 points or 9.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1253ET