Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/05 11:55:00 am
16271.75 PTS   +0.74%
After hours
-0.25%
16230.79 PTS
12:47pEuropean Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve's Minutes From December Meeting
MT
12:35pDAX Ends 0.74% Higher at 16271.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:11aWall Street Set for Narrow Losses Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.74% Higher at 16271.75 -- Data Talk

01/05/2022 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 119.14 points or 0.74% today to 16271.75

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 419.50 points or 2.65% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Up 21.13% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.57% from its 2022 closing low of 16020.73 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 386.89 points or 2.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1234ET

All news about DAX
12:47pEuropean Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve's Minutes From December Meeting
MT
12:35pDAX Ends 0.74% Higher at 16271.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:11aWall Street Set for Narrow Losses Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
07:24aDow, S&P 500 Make Slim Moves in US Futures Trade as Nasdaq Points Lower; Europe Rises, ..
MT
06:36aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes Release
MT
04:13aStock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
RE
01/04DAX Ends 0.82% Higher at 16152.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04European Bourses End Mostly Higher on Subsiding Fears Around Omicron's Impact on Econom..
MT
01/04BASF Shares Jump on Launch of $3.4 Billion Buyback
DJ
01/04Wall Street Set for Positive Open, Data Eyed
MT
More news
News of the index components DAX
11:53aFormer Senior Employee Of BMW Accused Of Corruption, Fraud
MT
10:00aDELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
09:55aBASF SE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:22aSIEMENS AG : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
09:05aFinancial Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:38aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : and Deeyook jointly enable precise location solution with low-powe..
PU
08:38aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DAX
DAIMLER AG 74.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.76%
COVESTRO AG 57.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.27%
LINDE PLC 309.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.02%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 190.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.75%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 95.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.64%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 56.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.88%
SARTORIUS AG 464.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.88%
DELIVERY HERO SE 89.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.90%
RWE AG 34.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.10%
MERCK KGAA 213.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.46%
Heatmap :