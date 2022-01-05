DAX Ends 0.74% Higher at 16271.75 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 119.14 points or 0.74% today to 16271.75

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 419.50 points or 2.65% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Up 21.13% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.57% from its 2022 closing low of 16020.73 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 386.89 points or 2.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

