DAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15123.87 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 112.74 points or 0.75% today to 15123.87

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 7.05% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.05% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 9.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.05% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 2022 closing low of 15011.13 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 760.99 points or 4.79%

