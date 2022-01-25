Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/25 11:55:00 am
15123.87 PTS   +0.75%
After hours
-0.37%
15067.44 PTS
12:47pEuropean Bourses Close Higher on Corporate Earnings
MT
12:35pDAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15123.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:28aWall Street Set for Losses After Monday's Wild Swing
MT
DAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15123.87 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 12:35pm EST
The DAX is up 112.74 points or 0.75% today to 15123.87


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 7.05% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 7.05% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 9.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.05% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.75% from its 2022 closing low of 15011.13 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 760.99 points or 4.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1234ET

News of the index components DAX
12:39pRWE chief says Germany should consider national gas reserve
RE
12:00pHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:50aMAN OptiView mirror replacement system now also available for city buses
AQ
10:39aAirbus Launches New Air-Cargo Service
MT
10:27a&LSQUO;MBEDDED' #4 : New episode of the video documentary on the USA debut of the BMW M4 G..
PU
10:22aAirbus Launches Air-Cargo Service Using BelugaST Jets
DJ
10:07aTHOR : RWE signs concession agreement to build Denmark's hitherto largest offshore wind fa..
PU
Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 59.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.36%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 11.062 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.81%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 36.138 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.88%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 18.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.87%
MUNICH RE 265.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.71%
ADIDAS AG 237.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.35%
HELLOFRESH SE 52.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.36%
QIAGEN N.V. 47.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.37%
DELIVERY HERO SE 66.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.95%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 155.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.08%
