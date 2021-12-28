DAX Ends 0.81% Higher at 15963.70 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 128.45 points or 0.81% today to 15963.70

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 724.03 points or 4.75% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.77% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Off 1.77% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.84% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.77% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.84% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 2244.92 points or 16.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1234ET