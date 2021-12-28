Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 12/28 11:55:00 am
15963.7 PTS   +0.81%
After hours
-0.13%
15942.45 PTS
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed as Tech Sector Pulls Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12:38pUS Stocks Mixed as Techs Pull Back, Travel Shares Recover
MT
12:38pEuropean Stocks Rise Amid Thin Trade, Concerns Over New COVID-19 Measures
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 0.81% Higher at 15963.70 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 12:35pm EST
The DAX is up 128.45 points or 0.81% today to 15963.70

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 724.03 points or 4.75% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point gain since Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

--Largest five day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.77% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Off 1.77% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.84% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.77% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 18.84% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.72%

--Year-to-date it is up 2244.92 points or 16.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1234ET

News of the index components DAX
11:42aDELIVERY HERO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
07:27aSUPPLY CHAIN 2021 : A Year in Review
PU
05:07aSECOND LIFE FOR EV BATTERIES : RWE and Audi create novel energy storage system in Herdecke
PU
01:30aClariant to buy BASF clay biz assets in $60 million sustainable bid
RE
01:07aBASF : reaches agreement to divest its site in Quincy, Florida to Clariant
PU
12/28Clariant International Ltd signed an agreement to acquire Attapulgite business assets o..
CI
12/27Siemens-Tata JV Secures Contract to Develop Metro Line in Pune, India
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DAX
HELLOFRESH SE 69.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.58%
SYMRISE AG 129.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.43%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 56.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
PUMA SE 107.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
VONOVIA SE 48.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.30%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 22.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.07%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 89.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.31%
DELIVERY HERO SE 98 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.41%
DAIMLER AG 69.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.41%
QIAGEN N.V. 55.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.86%
