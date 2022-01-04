Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/04 11:55:00 am
16152.61 PTS   +0.82%
After hours
-0.14%
16129.87 PTS
12:48pEuropean Bourses End Mostly Higher on Subsiding Fears Around Omicron's Impact on Economy
MT
10:02aBASF Shares Jump on Launch of $3.4 Billion Buyback
DJ
09:10aWall Street Set for Positive Open, Data Eyed
MT
DAX Ends 0.82% Higher at 16152.61 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 01:10pm EST
The DAX is up 131.88 points or 0.82% today to 16152.61

--Fifth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 300.36 points or 1.89% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.61% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.25% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan 29, 2021

--Rose 18.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.82% from its 2022 closing low of 16020.73 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 267.75 points or 1.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1309ET

All news about DAX
12:48pEuropean Bourses End Mostly Higher on Subsiding Fears Around Omicron's Impact on Econom..
MT
10:02aBASF Shares Jump on Launch of $3.4 Billion Buyback
DJ
09:10aWall Street Set for Positive Open, Data Eyed
MT
06:34aEurope Bourses Track Higher Midday as New Year Rally Extends
MT
01/03European Stocks Off to Positive Start to New Year
MT
01/03DAX Ends 0.86% Higher at 16020.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/03Wall Street Futures Mostly Higher, Tesla Fuels Momentum in First Trading Day of 2022
MT
01/03European Bourses Track Higher Midday
MT
2021European Stocks Slip Friday, Wrapping Up Strong Year; Hunter Douglas Jumps 70% on Buyou..
MT
2021Wall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell as 2021 Draws to Close
MT
News of the index components DAX
12:15pBASF SE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12:12pDaimler warns car owners of fire risk it lacks parts to fix
RE
12:01pDGAP-RPT : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German S..
EQ
11:49aFRESENIUS : ODDO BHF Forum 2022
PU
11:12aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
10:24aCo2 emissions from mail transport automatically offset as of 2022
AQ
10:11aBASF SE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DAX
DAIMLER AG 72.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.97%
BASF SE 65.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.64%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 90.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.57%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 187.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.57%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 94.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.22%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 40.053 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.07%
ZALANDO SE 69.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.27%
QIAGEN N.V. 51.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.30%
DELIVERY HERO SE 92.77 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.16%
HELLOFRESH SE 62.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.97%
