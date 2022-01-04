DAX Ends 0.82% Higher at 16152.61 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 131.88 points or 0.82% today to 16152.61

--Fifth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 300.36 points or 1.89% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.61% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.61% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 20.25% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan 29, 2021

--Rose 18.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.82% from its 2022 closing low of 16020.73 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 267.75 points or 1.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1309ET