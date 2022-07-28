Log in
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-07-28 am EDT
13282.11 PTS   +0.88%
After hours
+0.12%
13298.68 PTS
12:30pEuropean Shares in the Green as Heavyweight Companies Report Earnings
MT
09:16aWall Street Falters Pre-Bell After Fed-Fueled Rally; US Economy Shrinks Again in Q2
MT
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Higher After Federal Reserve Increase
MT
DAX Ends 0.88% Higher at 13282.11 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The DAX is up 115.73 points or 0.88% today to 13282.11.


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 185.18 points or 1.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 18.37% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 18.37% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.10% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.37% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 7.10% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 2602.75 points or 16.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1241ET

