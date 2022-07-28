DAX Ends 0.88% Higher at 13282.11 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 115.73 points or 0.88% today to 13282.11.

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 185.18 points or 1.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 18.37% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 18.37% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.10% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 15.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.37% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 7.10% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 2602.75 points or 16.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

