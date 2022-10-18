Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-18 am EDT
12765.61 PTS   +0.92%
After hours
+0.25%
12798.16 PTS
DAX Ends 0.92% Higher at 12765.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
European Shares Extend Rally as ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicators Improve
MT
European Bourses Track Higher Midday After UK Fiscal U-Turn
MT
DAX Ends 0.92% Higher at 12765.61 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
The DAX is up 116.58 points or 0.92% today to 12765.61


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 593.35 points or 4.87% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 30, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Off 21.55% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

--Off 21.55% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.60% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.55% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.60% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 3119.25 points or 19.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1244ET

