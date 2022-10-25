DAX Ends 0.94% Higher at 13052.96 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 121.51 points or 0.94% today to 13052.96
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 322.06 points or 2.53% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine trading days
--Off 19.78% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
--Off 19.78% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 9.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 17.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.78% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 9.00% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 7.75%
--Year-to-date it is down 2831.90 points or 17.83%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
