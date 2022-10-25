Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-10-25 am EDT
13052.96 PTS   +0.94%
After hours
-0.11%
13038.32 PTS
12:48pEU Bourses Close Higher Tuesday; HSBC Drags FTSE 100 Lower
MT
12:36pDAX Ends 0.94% Higher at 13052.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:45aEuropean Bourses Steady Midday on UK Outlook, Pending ECB Meeting
MT
DAX Ends 0.94% Higher at 13052.96 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
The DAX is up 121.51 points or 0.94% today to 13052.96


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 322.06 points or 2.53% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 19.78% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 19.78% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.00% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.78% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.00% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 2831.90 points or 17.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1235ET

Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
SAP SE 96.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.92%
ZALANDO SE 23.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.88%
HELLOFRESH SE 22.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.40%
PUMA SE 47 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.24%
SARTORIUS AG 352.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.40%
MUNICH RE 261.55 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.51%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 174.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.90%
BASF SE 45.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.42%
ADIDAS AG 100.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.46%
COVESTRO AG 34.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.77%