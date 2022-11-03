Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:55 2022-11-03 pm EDT
13130.19 PTS   -0.95%
After hours
-0.03%
13126.33 PTS
12:50pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Lower as EU Unemployment Rate Declines
MT
07:53aEuropean Bourses Tracking Lower Midday on Federal Reserve Outlook, Awaiting Bank of England Policy Statement
MT
05:20aLONDON MARKET OPEN: BT results disappoint; pound falls on Fed outlook
AN
DAX Ends 0.95% Lower at 13130.19 -- Data Talk

11/03/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
The DAX is down 126.55 points or 0.95% today to 13130.19


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 208.55 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 19.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 19.31% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.64% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 18.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.31% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.64% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2754.67 points or 17.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1335ET

Rankings
ZALANDO SE 24.645 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.71%
LINDE PLC 296.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.77%
ALLIANZ SE 185.66 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.43%
RWE AG 39.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.28%
E.ON SE 8.522 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.26%
ADIDAS AG 93.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.16%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 44.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.30%
CONTINENTAL AG 49.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.30%
SYMRISE AG 98.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.03%
BMW AG 76.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.69%