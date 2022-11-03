DAX Ends 0.95% Lower at 13130.19 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 126.55 points or 0.95% today to 13130.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 208.55 points or 1.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 19.31% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 19.31% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 9.64% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 18.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.31% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 9.64% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2754.67 points or 17.34%

