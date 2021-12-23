DAX Ends 1.04% Higher at 15756.31 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 162.84 points or 1.04% today to 15756.31

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 516.64 points or 3.39% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.04% from its record close of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 3.04% from its 52-week high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 17.30% from its 52-week low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.04% from its 2021 closing high of 16251.13 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 17.30% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 2037.53 points or 14.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

