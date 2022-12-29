DAX Ends 1.05% Higher at 14071.72 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 146.12 points or 1.05% today to 14071.72

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.52% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 13.52% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.50% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 1813.14 points or 11.41%

