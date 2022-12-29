Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-12-29 am EST
14071.72 PTS   +1.05%
After hours
-0.02%
14068.80 PTS
12:33pEuropean Bourses Close in the Green on Penultimate 2022 Trading Day
MT
12:29pDAX Ends 1.05% Higher at 14071.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:02pWall Street Boosts German Equities on Thursday
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 1.05% Higher at 14071.72 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 12:29pm EST
The DAX is up 146.12 points or 1.05% today to 14071.72


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 13.52% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 13.52% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.50% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.52% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 17.50% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 1813.14 points or 11.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1228ET

Chart DAX
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ZALANDO SE 34.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.07%
SARTORIUS AG 367.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.81%
QIAGEN N.V. 50.44 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.56%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 47.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.49%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 30.31 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.29%
COVESTRO AG 36.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.18%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 204.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.34%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares