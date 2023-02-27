DAX Ends 1.13% Higher at 15381.43 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 171.69 points or 1.13% today to 15381.43

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.47% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.44% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 9.33% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 1457.84 points or 10.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

