  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-02-27 am EST
15381.43 PTS   +1.13%
After hours
+0.23%
15416.24 PTS
01:06pGerman Stocks Start Week in the Green Amid New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
12:28pEU-UK Northern Ireland Trade Deal Helps Spur Recovery in European Stocks
MT
12:02pMib in green; Maire touches 52-week high
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 1.13% Higher at 15381.43 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:46pm EST
The DAX is up 171.69 points or 1.13% today to 15381.43


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 5.47% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 28.44% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2023 closing high of 15533.64 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 9.33% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 1457.84 points or 10.47%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1346ET

01:06pGerman Stocks Start Week in the Green Amid New Northern Ireland Trade Deal
MT
12:28pEU-UK Northern Ireland Trade Deal Helps Spur Recovery in European Stocks
MT
12:02pMib in green; Maire touches 52-week high
AN
12:00pSterling above USD1.20 as EU and UK sign deal
AN
08:49aTraders Digest Drop in Durable Goods Orders as US Equity Futures Recover From Losses Fu..
MT
07:33aCommerzbank leads Dax on return to benchmark index
DP
07:02aStocks up amid hope of UK-EU protocol deal
AN
06:45aEconomic Outlooks Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
06:33aImproved Eurozone Consumer Confidence, Commerzbank's Return Nudge Germany's DAX Higher
MT
05:56aMib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
News of the index components DAX
01:07pBASF SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
12:15pArgentina's GDM prepares launch of new GMO soy seeds in South Africa
RE
11:09aCircles: Tesla has more than 10,000 employees at car factory near Berlin
DP
10:21aSkoda boss expects Volkswagen needs more time to decide on gigafactory -CTK
RE
10:02aEuropean high yield debt looks increasingly vulnerable, Deutsche Bank says
RE
09:51aBASF terminates share buyback program ahead of schedule
AQ
09:51aInfineon - New i-ToF imager enables smallest 3D camera systems with improved quantum ef..
AQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 50.12 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.13%
CONTINENTAL AG 68.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.98%
PORSCHE AG 113.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.62%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 11.546 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.23%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 235.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.15%
BASF SE 48.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.07%
LINDE PLC 347.26 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.12%
ZALANDO SE 37.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.24%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS