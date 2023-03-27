DAX Ends 1.14% Higher at 15127.68 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 170.45 points or 1.14% today to 15127.68

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.03% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.36% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 26.32% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.36% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.52% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 1204.09 points or 8.65%

