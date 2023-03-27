Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-03-27 am EDT
15127.68 PTS   +1.14%
After hours
+0.14%
15148.90 PTS
12:32pDAX Ends 1.14% Higher at 15127.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:15pVonovia fluctuates with sector - gains despite Barclays downgrade
DP
12:10pMilan closes in green; purchases on Terna
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 1.14% Higher at 15127.68 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 12:32pm EDT
The DAX is up 170.45 points or 1.14% today to 15127.68


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.03% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 3.36% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 26.32% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.36% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 7.52% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 1204.09 points or 8.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1231ET

News of the index components DAX
12:08pVote of the EU countries on the future of combustion engines
DP
11:47aAirbus reports share buybacks for week starting 20 March 2023 
EQ
11:42aWarning Strikes at VW Temporary Employment Agency - Employees 'Second Class'?
DP
11:35aCircles: Merck cuts 200 jobs in Darmstadt - another 550 jobs threatened
DP
11:08aMercedes Benz : achieves next milestone in raw materials procurement for EV ramp-up
PU
10:19aAIRBUS : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:46aPORSCHE SE : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 9.054 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.02%
SARTORIUS AG 405.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.13%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 30.705 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.98%
COMMERZBANK AG 9.222 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.87%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 38.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.86%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 69.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.10%
Heatmap : ETF components DWS
