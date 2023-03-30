Advanced search
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55:00 2023-03-30 am EDT
15522.40 PTS   +1.26%
After hours
-0.04%
15516.24 PTS
12:49pBullish Sentiment Continues as German Inflation Cools
MT
12:44pDAX Ends 1.26% Higher at 15522.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSharp Decline in German Inflation Drives European Equities Higher
MT
DAX Ends 1.26% Higher at 15522.40 -- Data Talk

03/30/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
The DAX is up 193.62 points or 1.26% today to 15522.40


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 565.17 points or 3.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 4.61% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 29.62% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.84% from its 2023 closing high of 15653.58 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 10.33% from its 2023 closing low of 14069.26 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 1598.81 points or 11.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1243ET

