DAX Ends 1.31% Lower at 14283.65 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
The DAX is down 189.55 points or 1.31% today to 14283.65


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.22% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 12.22% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.32% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.22% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 11.32% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 1601.21 points or 10.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1449ET

