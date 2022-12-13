DAX Ends 1.34% Higher at 14497.89 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 191.26 points or 1.34% today to 14497.89

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.90% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.06% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.90% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.06% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 1386.97 points or 8.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1237ET