  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-12-13 am EST
14497.89 PTS   +1.34%
After hours
-0.51%
14424.59 PTS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 1.34% Higher at 14497.89 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 12:38pm EST
The DAX is up 191.26 points or 1.34% today to 14497.89


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.90% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.06% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.90% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 21.06% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 1386.97 points or 8.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1237ET

All news about DAX
12:38pDAX Ends 1.34% Higher at 14497.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:25pGermany Leads European Equities Rally as US Inflation Beats Estimates
MT
12:02pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Markets buoyed by US inflation reading
AN
12:02pGerman Stocks Advance as Markets Cheer Inflation, Sentiment Improvements
MT
09:26aBetter-Than-Expected Inflation Data Seen Boosting US Equities
MT
08:39aUK Unemployment Rate Expected to Increase to 5% by End of 2023
DJ
07:47aWall Street Cues Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
07:16aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks up as focus shifts to US inflation dat..
AN
06:25aGerman Stocks in the Green Midday on Cooling Inflation, Improved Economic Indicators
MT
04:39aShares, dollar hold steady ahead of key inflation data
RE
More news
News of the index components DAX
11:32aSIEMENS AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:34aSiemens invites shareholders to 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting and proposes three new..
AQ
09:15aGerman Utility RWE Plans Solar Farm in UK
MT
08:42aVolkswagen, Enel X Way Kick Off JV With First EV Charging Station in Rome
MT
08:40aDd : SAP SE: Peter Lengler, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in c..
EQ
08:34aDd : SAP SE: Christine Regitz, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties i..
EQ
08:30aPUMA SE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ZALANDO SE 34.545 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.19%
ADIDAS AG 123.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.80%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 17.713 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.32%
VONOVIA SE 23.855 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.31%
PUMA SE 53.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.17%
BMW AG 84.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.41%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 65.83 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.56%
BRENNTAG SE 58.99 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.62%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 55.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.02%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 106.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.09%