DAX Ends 1.45% Lower at 14606.05 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 214.28 points or 1.45% today to 14606.05

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.24% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.24% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 1278.81 points or 8.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET