    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra  -  03/30 11:55:00 am EDT
14606.05 PTS   -1.45%
After hours
+0.09%
14619.42 PTS
12:42pDAX Ends 1.45% Lower at 14606.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pEuropean Stocks Mostly Lower as Investors Monitor Ukraine-Russia War
MT
09:21aWall Street Set for Downbeat Session, US Q4 GDP Growth Revised Down to 6.9%
MT
Summary 
Summary

DAX Ends 1.45% Lower at 14606.05 -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
The DAX is down 214.28 points or 1.45% today to 14606.05


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 10.24% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 2.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.24% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 1278.81 points or 8.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1241ET

News of the index components DAX
12:34pFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting on May 13,..
EQ
11:54aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
11:21aBASF SE : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
10:43aCREATING EVENTS THAT MATTER : Behind the scenes at Women Connect
PU
10:04aAicomp's and T.CON's solutions benefit packaging manufacturers through industry collabo..
AQ
09:23aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Additional Information Compensation Report 2021
PU
09:20aVolkswagen says will halt some Shanghai production on Thursday due to lack of parts
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings DAX
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 56.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.52%
QIAGEN N.V. 50.265 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.44%
HELLOFRESH SE 44.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.85%
RWE AG 38.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.68%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 165.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.53%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 44.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.50%
COVESTRO AG 46.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.65%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 53.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.80%
DELIVERY HERO SE 42.87 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
CONTINENTAL AG 67.74 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.19%
