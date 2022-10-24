DAX Ends 1.58% Higher at 12931.45 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 200.55 points or 1.58% today to 12931.45

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 20.53% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

--Off 20.53% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.98% from its 52-week low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.53% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 7.98% from its 2022 closing low of 11975.55 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 2953.41 points or 18.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

