DAX Ends 1.60% Lower at 12630.23 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 204.73 points or 1.60% today to 12630.23
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 330.91 points or 2.55% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 22.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 22.38% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down 20.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 22.38% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 1.85% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 3254.63 points or 20.49%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-22 1249ET