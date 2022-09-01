Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DAX
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:55 2022-09-01 am EDT
12630.23 PTS   -1.60%
After hours
+0.27%
12664.36 PTS
12:21pEuropean Bourses Post Heavy Losses Thursday Amid Economy Worries
MT
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Inflation Outlooks
MT
08/31European Bourses Close Sharply Lower Amid All-Time High Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DAX Ends 1.60% Lower at 12630.23 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 204.73 points or 1.60% today to 12630.23


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 330.91 points or 2.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 22.38% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.38% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 52-week low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 20.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.38% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 1.85% from its 2022 closing low of 12401.20 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3254.63 points or 20.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1249ET

All news about DAX
12:21pEuropean Bourses Post Heavy Losses Thursday Amid Economy Worries
MT
07:39aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Central Bank, Inflation Outlooks
MT
08/31European Bourses Close Sharply Lower Amid All-Time High Inflation
MT
08/31Wall Street Set for Rebound After Three Days of Selloffs
MT
08/31European Bourses Sag Midday After Inflation Report
MT
08/30European Bourses Close Mostly Lower Tuesday as Economic Sentiment Declines in August
MT
08/30DAX Ends 0.53% Higher at 12961.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30Wall Street Set for Positive Open After Jackson Hole Slide; Home Price Growth Decelerat..
MT
08/30European Bourses Join Global Rebound Rally
MT
08/30Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to data
RE
More news
News of the index components DAX
12:12pDEUTSCHE BANK : offers energy loans to help companies cope with rising energy cost
PU
11:13aThe evolution of the radiator grille - from chrome-edged radiator cover to avant-garde ..
AQ
11:13aMAN TRUCK & BUS : On the road to the future
AQ
10:51aBAYER : Kimberly Mathisen appointed to the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG
PU
10:51aBASF : SABIC and Linde start construction of the world's first demonstration plant for lar..
PU
10:48aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
10:30aDeutsche Börse's Cash Markets Register Fall in August Turnover
MT
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DAX
RWE AG 38.54 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
MUNICH RE 240 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.76%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE 147.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.49%
E.ON SE 8.538 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.33%
BAYER AG 51.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.69%
AIRBUS SE 94.97 Real-time Quote.-2.98%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 170.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.18%
ZALANDO SE 22.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.31%
DELIVERY HERO SE 39.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.52%
Heatmap :